Bolton Central School District Board, Regular Meeting, School Library, Room 215, 6:30 p.m.
Cambridge Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Day Town Board, Audit/Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 6:45/7 p.m.
Fort Ann Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 6 p.m.
Fort Edward Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Greenwich Village Board, Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 7 p.m.
Hadley-Luzerne Central School District Board, Regular Meeting, Stuart M. Townsend Elementary School, 6:30 p.m.
Hebron Town Board, Regular Meeting, West Hebron Meeting Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Horicon Library Board, Regular Meeting, Library, 9:30 a.m.
Hudson Falls Village Board, Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 4 p.m.
Lake George Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Center, 6:30 p.m.
Lake George Village Board/Lake George Town Board, Special Joint Meeting, Town Hall, 5 p.m.
Lake Luzerne Town Board, Workshop Meeting/Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 6/7 p.m.
Warrensburg Central School District Board, Regular Meeting, Jr./Sr. High School Library, 7 p.m.
Warrensburg Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners, Regular Meeting, Elm Street Firehouse, 7 p.m.
