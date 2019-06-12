{{featured_button_text}}
Adirondack/Glens Falls Transportation Council, Policy Committee, Warren County Board Room, 10 a.m.

Argyle Town Board, Audit/Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 6:30/7 p.m.

Fort Edward Town Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Hampton Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Milton Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Salem Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Office, 7 p.m.

South Glens Falls Village Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 7 p.m.

Thurman Town Board, Audit/Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 6:30 p.m./immediately following.

Town of Hadley Cemetery Committee, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 4 p.m.

Warrensburg Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex Board of Cooperative Educational Services, Regular Meeting, Gick Road Conference Center, Saratoga Springs, 6:30 p.m.

