Cambridge Village Zoning Board of Appeals

  • , Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 7 p.m.

Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System

  • , Regular Meeting, 33 Oak St., Plattsburgh, 4:30 p.m.

Fort Ann Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Fort Edward Joint Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners

  • , Regular Meeting, Fire Department, 114 Broadway, 6 p.m.

Hebron Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, West Hebron Meeting Hall, 7 p.m.

Hudson Falls Village Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 6 p.m.

Lake George Village Board

  • , Special Meeting, Village Administration Building, 8 a.m.

Saratoga Town Zoning Board of Appeals

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Thurman Town Board

  • , Special Meeting, Town Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga Town Board

  • , Public Safety, Basement Meeting Room, 5 p.m.

Warren County Board

  • , Economic Growth and Development/Local Development Corporation/Support Services, Committee Room, 9/10/10:15 a.m.

Warren County Board

  • , Cornell Cooperative Extension Committee, Warrensburg, 7 p.m.

Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District

  • , Regular Meeting, Warrensburg, 1 p.m.

Warrensburg Central School District Board

  • , Workshop Meeting, Superintendent’s Office, 6 p.m.

Whitehall Village Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 6 p.m.

