Bolton Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners, Regular Meeting, Firehouse, 7 p.m.
Cambridge Town Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Corinth Town Board, Workshop, Town Hall, 4:30 p.m.
Corinth Town Zoning Board of Appeals, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Greenwich Town Zoning Commission, Regular Meeting, Town Offices, 7 p.m.
Hague Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Community Center, 7 p.m.
Minerva Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Stillwater Town Board, Agenda Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Stillwater Village Zoning Board of Appeals, Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 7 p.m.
Ticonderoga Town Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Basement Meeting Room, 7 p.m.
Warren County Board, Personnel and Higher Education/Finance, Committee Room, 10 a.m./immediately following.
Wilton Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
