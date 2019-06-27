- Corinth Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 4:30 p.m.
- Hague Zoning Board of Appeals, Regular Meeting, Community Center, 7 p.m.
- Intercounty Legislative Committee of the Adirondacks, Regular Meeting, Washington County, 10 a.m.
- Milton Zoning Board of Appeals, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
- Salem Town Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Office, 7 p.m.
- South Glens Falls Central School District Board, Special Called Meeting, Administration Center, 7 a.m.
- Ticonderoga Town Board, Highway/Recycling, Basement Meeting Room, 8 a.m.
- Ticonderoga Town Board, Library, Basement Meeting Room, 9:30 a.m.
- Ticonderoga Town Board, Regular Meeting, Basement Meeting Room, 2 p.m.
- Wilton Zoning Board of Appeals, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Recommended
Print Ads
Home
Latest Local Offers
Northway Animal Emergency Clinic
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.