Today's meetings image
  • Corinth Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 4:30 p.m.
  • Hague Zoning Board of Appeals, Regular Meeting, Community Center, 7 p.m.
  • Intercounty Legislative Committee of the Adirondacks, Regular Meeting, Washington County, 10 a.m.
  • Milton Zoning Board of Appeals, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
  • Salem Town Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Office, 7 p.m.
  • South Glens Falls Central School District Board, Special Called Meeting, Administration Center, 7 a.m.
  • Ticonderoga Town Board, Highway/Recycling, Basement Meeting Room, 8 a.m.
  • Ticonderoga Town Board, Library, Basement Meeting Room, 9:30 a.m.
  • Ticonderoga Town Board, Regular Meeting, Basement Meeting Room, 2 p.m.
  • Wilton Zoning Board of Appeals, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
