Chester Zoning Board of Appeals, Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 7 p.m.

Glens Falls Common Council, Regular Meeting/Sustainability and Utilities Committee Workshop, City Hall, 7:30/8 p.m.

Hartford Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Horicon Zoning Board of Appeals, Regular Meeting, Community Center, Brant Lake, 7 p.m.

Lake George Park Commission, Monthly Meeting, Lake George Holiday Inn, 10 a.m.

Moreau Town Board, Public Hearings/Month End Meeting/Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 351, Reynolds Road, 6/6:15/6:30/7 p.m.

Ticonderoga Central School District Board, Special Meeting, High School Cafeteria, 6 p.m.

Ticonderoga Town Board, Public Works, Basement Meeting Room, 8:30 a.m.

Warren County Board, Health, Human and Social Services/County Facilities/Public Works/Park Operations and Management/Budget, Committee Room, 9/9:50/10:45 /11:25/11:40 a.m.

Washington County Board, Government Operations Committee, County Building B, 10 a.m.

Washington County Board, Agriculture, Planning, Tourism and Community Development Committee, County Building B, 1 p.m.

