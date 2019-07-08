{{featured_button_text}}
Cambridge Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Fort Ann Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 6 p.m.

Fort Edward Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Greenwich Village Board, Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 7 p.m.

Hebron Town Board, Regular Meeting, West Hebron Meeting Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Horicon Library Board, Regular Meeting, Library, 9:30 a.m.

Hudson Falls Village Board, Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 4 p.m.

Lake George Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Center, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Luzerne Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Queensbury Union Free School District Board, Regular Meeting/Organizational Meeting, Elementary School Cafeteria, 6:30 p.m./immediately following.

Saratoga Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Warrensburg Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners, Regular Meeting, Elm Street Firehouse, 7 p.m.

