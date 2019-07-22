{{featured_button_text}}
Today's meetings image

Cambridge Village Zoning Board of Appeals, Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 7 p.m.

Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System Board of Trustees, Regular Meeting, Peru Free Library, 2 p.m.

Fort Ann Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Fort Edward Joint Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners, Regular Meeting, Fire Department, 114 Broadway, 6 p.m.

Hebron Planning Board, Regular Meeting, West Hebron Meeting Hall, 7 p.m.

Hudson Falls Village Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 6 p.m.

Queensbury Union Free School District Board, Special Meeting/Executive Session, Administration Conference Room, 7 p.m.

Saratoga Town Zoning Board of Appeals, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Thurman Town Board, Special Meeting, Town Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Warren County Board, Support Services/Environmental Concerns and Real Property Tax Services, Committee Room, 9/10 a.m.

Warren County Board, Cornell Cooperative Extension Committee, Warrensburg, 7 p.m.

Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District, Regular Meeting, Warrensburg, 1 p.m.

Warrensburg Central School District Board, Workshop Meeting, Superintendent’s Office, 6 p.m.

Whitehall Village Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 6 p.m.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments