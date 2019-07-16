{{featured_button_text}}
Bolton Zoning Board of Appeals, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 6 p.m.

Fort Edward Village Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Granville Town Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Johnsburg Town Board, Regular Meeting, 2370 Route 28, Wevertown, 7 p.m.

Lake Champlain/Lake George Regional Development Corporation/Lake Champlain/Lake George Regional Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Committee Room, 1 p.m./immediately following.

Saratoga Springs City Council, Regular Meeting, City Hall, 7 p.m.

Stillwater Village Board, Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 7 p.m.

Stony Creek Town Board, Audit/Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 6:30/7 p.m.

Ticonderoga Town Board, Buildings, Grounds, Parks, Recreation, Historical Lands, Monuments, Beach, Cemeteries and Library, Basement Meeting Room, 8:30 a.m.

Whitehall Village Board, Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 6 p.m.

