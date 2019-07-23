{{featured_button_text}}
Chester Zoning Board of Appeals, Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 7 p.m.

Glens Falls Common Council, Regular Meeting, City Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Hartford Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Horicon Zoning Board of Appeals, Regular Meeting, Community Center, Brant Lake, 7 p.m.

Lake George Park Commission, Monthly Meeting, Hague Town Hall, 10 a.m.

Queensbury Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Activities Center, 7 p.m.

Warren County Board, County Facilities/Public Works, Committee Room, 9/9:45 a.m.

Washington County Board, Government Operations Committee, County Building B, 10 a.m.

Washington County Board, Agriculture, Planning, Tourism and Community Development Committee, County Building B, 1 p.m.

