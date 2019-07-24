Crandall Public Library Board of Trustees, Regular Meeting, Holden Room, 4:30 p.m.
Fort Edward Town Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Lake Luzerne Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Milton Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Minerva Youth Commission, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Moreau Town Zoning Board of Appeals, Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 351 Reynolds Road, 7 p.m.
Queensbury Zoning Board of Appeals, Regular Meeting, Activities Center, 7 p.m.
Saratoga Town Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Whitehall Town Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7:30 p.m.
