Day Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Fort Ann Village Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 4:30 p.m.

Fort Edward Village Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 7 p.m.

Hadley Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Hartford Youth Commission

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Stillwater Town Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Warren County Board

  • , Personnel and Higher Education/Finance, Committee Room, 10 a.m./immediately following.

Warrensburg Central School District Board

  • , Reorganizational/Regular Meeting, Elementary Conference Room, 7 p.m.

