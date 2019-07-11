{{featured_button_text}}
Today's meetings image

Abraham Wing School Board, Organizational/Monthly Meeting, Superintendent’s Office, 6 p.m.

Bolton Central School District Board, Reorganizational Meeting/Regular Meeting, School Library, Room 215, 6:30 p.m./immediately following.

Cambridge Central School District Board, Reorganization Meeting/Regular Meeting, Secondary Library Media Center, 7 p.m./immediately following.

Community Services Boards for Warren and Washington Counties, Regular Meeting, 230 Maple St., Glens Falls, 3 p.m.

Corinth Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Granville Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Greenwich Town Planning Board, Workshop Meeting, Town Offices, 7 p.m.

Hadley Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Lake Luzerne Zoning Board of Appeals, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Putnam Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Ticonderoga Town Board, Regular Meeting/Special Public Hearing, Basement Meeting Room, 6 p.m.

Washington County Board, Finance Committee, County Building B, 9:30 a.m.

CANCELED: Warrensburg Zoning Board of Appeals, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments