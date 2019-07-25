{{featured_button_text}}
Today's meetings image

Corinth Town Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 4:30 p.m.

Hague Zoning Board of Appeals

  • , Regular Meeting, Community Center, 7 p.m.

Intercounty Legislative Committee of the Adirondacks

  • , Regular Meeting, Lewis County, 10 a.m.

Kingsbury Zoning Board of Appeals

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, Court/Board Room, 6 Michigan St., Hudson Falls, 7 p.m.

Milton Zoning Board of Appeals

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Salem Town Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Office, 7 p.m.

Ticonderoga Town Board

  • , Highway/Recycling, Basement Meeting Room, 8 a.m.

Ticonderoga Town Board

  • , Library, Black Watch Library, 9:30 a.m.

Ticonderoga Town Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Basement Meeting Room, 1 p.m.

Wilton Zoning Board of Appeals

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

