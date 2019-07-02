{{featured_button_text}}
Argyle Central School District Board

  • , Reorganizational Meeting, School Library, 7 p.m.

Bolton Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners

  • , Regular Meeting, Firehouse, 7 p.m.

Bolton Town Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 6 p.m.

Fort Ann Central School District Board

  • , Organizational Meeting/Regular Meeting, Library Media Center, 6:30 p.m./immediately following.

Glens Falls Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, City Hall, 4:45 p.m.

Hudson Falls Central School District Board

  • , Reorganizational/Regular Meeting, District Office, 6:30 p.m.

Jackson Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Putnam Central School District Board

  • , Reorganizational/Regular Meeting, School Gymnasium, 6:30 p.m.

Saratoga Springs City Council

  • , Regular Meeting, City Hall, 7 p.m.

Saratoga Town Board

  • , Agenda Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Ticonderoga Central School District Board

  • , Reorganization Meeting/Regular Meeting, High School Cafeteria, 6 p.m.

Warrensburg Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Washington County Board/Washington County Planning Agency

  • , Public Works Committee, County Building B, 10 a.m./immediately following.

Washington County Board

  • , Public Safety Committee, County Building B, 1 p.m.

Whitehall Village Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 6 p.m.

