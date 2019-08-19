{{featured_button_text}}
Bolton Central School District Board

  • , Regular Meeting, School Library, Room 215, 6:30 p.m.

Chester Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 7 p.m.

Day Zoning Board of Appeals

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Glens Falls Zoning Board of Appeals

  • , Regular Meeting, City Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Hadley-Luzerne Central School District Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Stuart M. Townsend Elementary School, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Falls Village Zoning Board of Appeals

  • , Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 6 p.m.

Kingsbury Town Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, Court/Board Room, 6 Michigan St., Hudson Falls, 7 p.m.

Lake George Village Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Village Administration Building, 6:30 p.m.

Moreau Town Board

  • , Special Meeting, Municipal Building, 351 Reynolds Road, 5 p.m.

Moreau Town Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 351 Reynolds Road, 7 p.m.

Queensbury Town Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Activities Center, 7 p.m.

South Glens Falls Central School District Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Transportation/Maintenance Building, 6:30 p.m.

Stillwater Town Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga Town Board

  • , Youth Committee, Basement Meeting Room, 6 p.m.

Victory Zoning Board of Appeals

  • , Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Warren County Board, Criminal Justice and Public Safety/Support Services/Environmental Concerns and Real Property Tax Services, Committee Room, 9:30/10:05/10:50 a.m.

