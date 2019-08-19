Bolton Central School District Board
- , Regular Meeting, School Library, Room 215, 6:30 p.m.
Chester Planning Board
- , Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 7 p.m.
Day Zoning Board of Appeals
- , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Glens Falls Zoning Board of Appeals
- , Regular Meeting, City Hall, 6:30 p.m.
Hadley-Luzerne Central School District Board
- , Regular Meeting, Stuart M. Townsend Elementary School, 6:30 p.m.
Hudson Falls Village Zoning Board of Appeals
- , Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 6 p.m.
Kingsbury Town Board
- , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, Court/Board Room, 6 Michigan St., Hudson Falls, 7 p.m.
Lake George Village Board
- , Regular Meeting, Village Administration Building, 6:30 p.m.
Moreau Town Board
- , Special Meeting, Municipal Building, 351 Reynolds Road, 5 p.m.
Moreau Town Planning Board
- , Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 351 Reynolds Road, 7 p.m.
Queensbury Town Board
- , Regular Meeting, Activities Center, 7 p.m.
South Glens Falls Central School District Board
- , Regular Meeting, Transportation/Maintenance Building, 6:30 p.m.
Stillwater Town Planning Board
- , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga Town Board
- , Youth Committee, Basement Meeting Room, 6 p.m.
Victory Zoning Board of Appeals
- , Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 6:30 p.m.
Warren County Board, Criminal Justice and Public Safety/Support Services/Environmental Concerns and Real Property Tax Services, Committee Room, 9:30/10:05/10:50 a.m.
