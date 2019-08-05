{{featured_button_text}}
Day Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Fort Ann Village Board, Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 4:30 p.m.

Fort Edward Village Board, Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 7 p.m.

Hadley Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Hartford Youth Commission, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Kingsbury Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, Court/Board Room, 6 Michigan St., Hudson Falls, 7 p.m.

Lake George Central School District Board, Special Meeting, Jr.-Sr. High School Board of Education Room, 8 a.m.

Moreau Town Board, Special Meeting/Executive Session, Municipal Building, 351 Reynolds Road, 5 p.m.

Queensbury Town Board, Regular Meeting, Activities Center, 7 p.m.

Stillwater Town Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7:30 p.m.

