Argyle Central School District Board, Level Safety Plan Public Hearing/Regular Meeting, School Library, 6:30/7 p.m.

Bolton Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners, Regular Meeting, Firehouse, 7 p.m.

Cambridge Central School District Board, Audit Committee Meeting/Regular Meeting, Secondary Library Media Center, 6/7 p.m.

Corinth Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Granville Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Greenwich Town Planning Board, Workshop Meeting, Town Offices, 7 p.m.

Hadley Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Lake Luzerne Zoning Board of Appeals, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Moreau Town Board, Special Meeting/Executive Session, Municipal Building, 351 Reynolds Road, 5 p.m.

Putnam Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Saratoga Town Board, Agenda Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

South Glens Falls Village Board, Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 7 p.m.

Ticonderoga Town Board, Regular Meeting/Special Public Hearing, Basement Meeting Room, 6 p.m.

Washington County Board, Personnel Committee, County Building B, 9:15 a.m.

Washington County Board, Finance Committee, County Building B, 9:30 a.m.

CANCELED: Warrensburg Zoning Board of Appeals, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

