Cambridge Town Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Day Town Board

  • , Audit/Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 6:45/7 p.m.

Fort Ann Town Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 6 p.m.

Fort Edward Town Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Greenwich Village Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 7 p.m.

Hebron Town Board

  • , Regular Meeting, West Hebron Meeting Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Horicon Library Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Library, 9:30 a.m.

Hudson Falls Village Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 4 p.m.

Lake George Town Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Center, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Luzerne Town Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Queensbury Union Free School District Board

  • , Regular Meeting/Executive Session, Elementary School Cafeteria, 7 p.m.

Saratoga Town Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

South Glens Falls Central School District Board

  • , Special Meeting, Transportation/Maintenance Building, 6:30 p.m.

Warren County Board

  • , Environmental Concerns and Real Property Tax Services, Board Room, 9 a.m.

Warren-Washington Counties IDA Board/Civic Development Corp. Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Warren County Committee Room, Second Floor, 4 p.m./immediately following.

Warrensburg Central School District Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Elementary School Conference Room, 7 p.m.

Warrensburg Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners, Regular Meeting, Elm Street Firehouse, 7 p.m.

