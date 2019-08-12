Cambridge Town Board
- , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Day Town Board
- , Audit/Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 6:45/7 p.m.
Fort Ann Town Board
- , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 6 p.m.
Fort Edward Town Board
- , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Greenwich Village Board
- , Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 7 p.m.
Hebron Town Board
- , Regular Meeting, West Hebron Meeting Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Horicon Library Board
- , Regular Meeting, Library, 9:30 a.m.
Hudson Falls Village Board
- , Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 4 p.m.
Lake George Town Board
- , Regular Meeting, Town Center, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Luzerne Town Board
- , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Queensbury Union Free School District Board
- , Regular Meeting/Executive Session, Elementary School Cafeteria, 7 p.m.
Saratoga Town Board
- , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
South Glens Falls Central School District Board
- , Special Meeting, Transportation/Maintenance Building, 6:30 p.m.
Warren County Board
- , Environmental Concerns and Real Property Tax Services, Board Room, 9 a.m.
Warren-Washington Counties IDA Board/Civic Development Corp. Board
- , Regular Meeting, Warren County Committee Room, Second Floor, 4 p.m./immediately following.
Warrensburg Central School District Board
- , Regular Meeting, Elementary School Conference Room, 7 p.m.
Warrensburg Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners, Regular Meeting, Elm Street Firehouse, 7 p.m.
