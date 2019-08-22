{{featured_button_text}}
Bolton Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 6 p.m.

Hague Zoning Board of Appeals, Regular Meeting, Community Center, 7 p.m.

Milton Zoning Board of Appeals, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Salem Town Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Office, 7 p.m.

Ticonderoga Town Board, Library, Basement Meeting Room, 9:30 a.m.

Ticonderoga Town Board, Finance Meeting, Basement Meeting Room, 11 a.m.

Wilton Zoning Board of Appeals, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

