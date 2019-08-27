{{featured_button_text}}
Chester Zoning Board of Appeals, Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 7 p.m.

Glens Falls Common Council, Regular Meeting, City Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Hartford Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Horicon Zoning Board of Appeals, Regular Meeting, Community Center, Brant Lake, 7 p.m.

Moreau Town Board, Special Meeting and Executive Session/Month End Meeting/Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 351 Reynolds Road, 5:30/6:30/7 p.m.

Putnam Central School District Board, Regular Meeting, School Gym, 6:30 p.m.

Queensbury Town Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Activities Center, 7 p.m.

Ticonderoga Town Board, Public Safety/Public Works, Basement Meeting Room, 8/9 a.m.

Ticonderoga Town Board, Special Public Works Workshop, Basement Meeting Room, noon.

