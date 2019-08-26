{{featured_button_text}}
Today's meetings image

Cambridge Village Zoning Board of Appeals

  • , Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 7 p.m.

Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System

  • , Monthly Meeting, 33 Oak St., Plattsburgh, 4:30 p.m.

Fort Ann Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Fort Edward Joint Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners

  • , Regular Meeting, Fire Department, 114 Broadway, 6 p.m.

Hebron Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, West Hebron Meeting Hall, 7 p.m.

Hudson Falls Village Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 6 p.m.

Queensbury Town Board

  • , Workshop, Activities Center, 6 p.m.

Queensbury Union Free School District Board

  • , Special Meeting/Executive Session, Administration Conference Room, 7 p.m.

Saratoga Town Zoning Board of Appeals

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Warren County Board

  • , Health, Human and Social Services, Committee Room, 9 a.m.

Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District

  • , Regular Meeting, Warrensburg, 1 p.m.

Whitehall Village Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 6 p.m.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments