Cambridge Village Zoning Board of Appeals
- , Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 7 p.m.
Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System
- , Monthly Meeting, 33 Oak St., Plattsburgh, 4:30 p.m.
Fort Ann Planning Board
- , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Fort Edward Joint Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners
- , Regular Meeting, Fire Department, 114 Broadway, 6 p.m.
Hebron Planning Board
- , Regular Meeting, West Hebron Meeting Hall, 7 p.m.
Hudson Falls Village Planning Board
- , Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 6 p.m.
Queensbury Town Board
- , Workshop, Activities Center, 6 p.m.
Queensbury Union Free School District Board
- , Special Meeting/Executive Session, Administration Conference Room, 7 p.m.
Saratoga Town Zoning Board of Appeals
- , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Warren County Board
- , Health, Human and Social Services, Committee Room, 9 a.m.
Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District
- , Regular Meeting, Warrensburg, 1 p.m.
Whitehall Village Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.