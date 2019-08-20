{{featured_button_text}}
Today's meetings image

Bolton Zoning Board of Appeals

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 6 p.m.

Crandall Public Library Board of Trustees

  • , Finance and Personnel Committees, Holden Room, 4:30 p.m.

Fort Ann Central School District Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Library Media Center, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Edward Village Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Granville Town Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Johnsburg Town Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Tannery Pond, North Creek, 7 p.m.

Lake George Central School District Board

  • , Special Meeting, Jr.-Sr. High School Board of Alumni Room, 12:45 p.m.

Queensbury Town Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Activities Center, 7 p.m.

Saratoga Springs City Council

  • , Regular Meeting, City Hall, 7 p.m.

Stillwater Village Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 7 p.m.

Stony Creek Town Board

  • , Audit/Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 6:30/7 p.m.

Ticonderoga Central School District Board

  • , Regular Meeting, High School Cafeteria, 6 p.m.

Ticonderoga Town Board

  • , Building, Grounds, Parks, Recreation, Historical Lands, Monuments, Beach, Cemeteries and Library, Basement Meeting Room, 8:30 a.m.

Warren County Board

  • , Economic Growth and Development/County Facilities/Public Works, Committee Room, 9/9:45/10:45 a.m.

Warren County Local Development Corporation

  • , Regular Meeting, Committee Room, 9:30 a.m.

Whitehall Village Board, Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 6 p.m.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments