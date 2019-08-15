{{featured_button_text}}
Abraham Wing School Board, Monthly Meeting, Superintendent’s Office, 6 p.m.

Greenwich Town Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Offices, 7 p.m.

Hampton Town Board, Regu

  • lar Meeting, Town Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Horicon Town Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Community Center, Brant Lake, 7 p.m.

Minerva Town Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Saratoga County Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Planning Office, Ballston Spa, 4 p.m.

Stillwater Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

