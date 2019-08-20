Editor’s Note: This is the first part of a two-part story on restoration of Hudson River plants. Part 2 runs on Thursday.
MOREAU — The successful reconstruction of the Hudson River’s underwater habitat was a local man’s masterpiece.
Rich Morris, who owns the Toadflax plant nursery in Moreau, directly contracted with General Electric to grow and successfully transplant all of the underwater vegetation needed for GE’s dredging project.
Morris had never done anything like it before.
“We’ve grown lilies for decorative ponds,” he said. “But this was basically seaweed.”
Until now, his story has never been publicly known.
During the first year of the dredging project, which removed PCBs from the bottom of the river by digging up contaminated soil, Morris worked for AECom. That company was supposed to replant vegetation after each section of the river was dredged. Morris’ job was to accept truckloads of plants, nurture them, package them up and deliver them to AECom’s barge on the river.
But when those plants were placed underwater, many of them ended up being dormant. They didn’t grow or spread to repopulate the river bottom.
“When this plant goes dormant, the only thing left is the turion,” he said, referring to a small white bud on the Vallisneria Americana, an underwater plant that fish and turtles love to eat.
In the second year, Morris took over the direct contract for the job.
It wasn’t easy.
“This was a difficult one,” he said fondly, picking up two Vallisneria Americana sprouts, which he still has growing in a pond at his nursery. “This was a great plant selection — it’s native to New York. It filters out the water column, it creates habitat, it feeds birds.”
But it seemed to go dormant at the drop of a hat.
Scientists had plotted out exactly where they wanted it planted, and how much was needed for it to spread. But reality wasn’t matching expectations. So Morris, who brags about his lack of a doctorate in botany, decided to do his own research.
He has a camp on the Hudson River, off Big Boom Road in Moreau. There, he gathered his own Vallisneria Americana and transplanted it to other parts of the river near his camp.
He tested it, taking it out of the river for different periods of time and under different conditions, then replanting it.
At the nursery, where he was nurturing GE’s Vallisneria Americana under controlled conditions, he was struggling to get the plant to grow prolifically.
“But at the camp, it was fine,” he said, miming pulling out his hair. “What are we doing wrong?”
He tried recreating every step of the transplant process.
One day, he found the answer.
“At 38 degrees, you tell it to go to sleep,” he said. “It goes dormant.”
He realized the mistake was refrigerating the plant during transportation.
He decided to try moving the plant from place to place in water instead of refrigerated trucks.
“We started to treat the plant like a fish. It was never allowed out of water,” he said. “You go to package this up and put it in a pot — you leave it out of the water for 10, 15 minutes, that thing’s dead.”
He told GE. Officials were not immediately persuaded to abandon their plans and begin a more complicated shipping process. So he built test ponds at his nursery, using plants from his camp. The other ponds held the plants from the refrigerated trucks.
Then he hosted a tour with officials from GE, including the man who ran the dredging project, as well as officials from EPA, DEC, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
“It was every agency under the sun,” he said.
To say he was nervous would be an understatement.
“The name of my company is Toadflax! Do you have any idea what it’s like to say to GE, ‘Hi, I’m from Toadflax,’” he said.
He wasn’t a scientist or a researcher, but he was planning to tell scientists and researchers they were wrong.
“In the beginning, I was afraid of this,” he said. “GE was too big for me. What if I screw up? I knew I didn’t know what I was doing.”
But then he reminded himself that GE didn’t know how to restore an underwater habitat either.
“There were too many scientists, not enough farmers,” he said. “We’re plant people. This was no different than farming.”
So he showed them his test ponds, where the plants were flourishing, and the GE ponds, where the plants that had been refrigerated were not spreading.
“You can’t trick this plant,” he explained. “All it knows is temperature and lumens (amount of sunlight). It starts to actively grow at 55, 60 degrees. You can’t really plant below six feet — the light levels won’t reach.”
The officials were impressed.
“They saw I was going to turn the corner,” he said.
He ended up with a direct contract with GE to do all of the habitat restoration, beginning with the second year of the six-year dredging project.
But the challenges were just beginning. Next, he had to figure out where to put the plants in the river.
