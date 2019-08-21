Editor's Note: This is the second part of a two-part series on the replanting of the Hudson River bottom that was part of the PCB dredging project.
MOREAU — What's harder than growing underwater plants? Transplanting them into a fast-moving river.
Rich Morris was hired by GE to restore the underwater habitat of the Hudson River after the company removed contaminated soil from the river bottom.
In Part 1 of this story, Morris explained how he figured out that one of the plants, Vallisneria Americana, would go dormant when refrigerated, the common method of transporting vegetation. That was one of four plants he had to nurture before transplanting them.
Now he had thriving plants, but he had to get them into the river.
The plants could not simply be dropped into place on the river bottom. Many places were inhospitable, due to currents, shade or other nearly unnoticeable differences.
Rich Morris, who owns the Toadflax plant nursery in Moreau, directly contracted with General Electric to grow and successfully transplant all of the underwater vegetation needed for GE’s dredging project.
When Morris first observed a scuba diver at work, watching a screen hooked to a camera on the diver’s helmet, he realized plants were being placed in the wrong spots. Some were placed into "high velocity" current areas, where they could not possibly grow and thrive.
“I remember thinking, ‘What are they doing?’” he said.
So Morris and his son went back to their camp on the Hudson River, where Morris had first studied Vallisneria Americana to figure out why it wasn't flourishing. This time, he began diving to see how plants reacted to the river currents.
“Plants aren’t obedient. In a water column, they move around to where the currents are,” he said. “That was the hardest thing.”
He knew very little about water columns when he began.
“Me and my son just dived for hours. Three to four hours, a couple times a week, just trying to figure out where the plants do well,” he said.
Then, they would take small boats out to the next replanting area on the river and study where each plant should be placed. He adjusted the GE plans based on what he saw.
“Scientists, they’re in the lab. But plants don’t live in a grid pattern,” he said. “Really, it ended up being a lot of just having a feel for where things will do well.”
The work was similar to landscaping, he said. He knows where pines will do well, where certain flowers will flourish, and why others won’t naturally grow there.
He spent a lot of time diving to get the same feeling for underwater plants.
“I was having a blast,” he said. “It was new, it was different. It had never been done before.”
GE supported him throughout the project, he said.
"We would adjust their plans and then we would remap it," he said. "We came up with ways of blending the environment so things could move around. We also had to do a lot with sun."
The amount of sun in an area could make or break the chances of vegetation spreading out.
Before each section of vegetation was planted, they would also remove any invasive species. Morris carefully selected soil for his plants that had no invasives.
"You want to establish a colony before the invasives do," he said. "You want the plant to stay actively growing so if we plant one plant, by the end of the season it has 12 daughters. They're basically establishing beds in the river so they spread."
Picking locations where that spreading could occur was crucial.
Delivery had to change as well. The plants had to stay in tanks of water, but also Morris didn’t want them sitting on a large barge, as was used in the first year.
“We ended up using smaller vessels so we could get into much shallower areas,” he said. “We’d pole into an area and pole back.”
Divers would place each pot of vegetation into a specific site. The biodegradable pots dissolved over time, allowing the roots to dig into the ground. To keep the pots on the bottom until that happened, Morris weighed them down with rocks, followed by a layer of soil, then the plant itself.
Figuring out how to do it was one thing. But actually getting it done — that required him to vastly increase his business during the project. At the height, he added 30 people to the payroll.
In January, he would start plants in his greenhouses, where he built ponds for them. While the first wave of plants were being placed in the river in late summer, South Glens Falls High School students were hired to pack thousands of biodegradable pots with rocks and soil for the next wave. Every summer, he hired about 30 high school students for the job.
“Our trick was we’d get 80,000 plants ahead,” Morris said. “As we empty out the ponds, we’d replant.”
He won't say how much he was paid, but he acknowledged the project was big. The last dredging ended in 2015, although replanting continued the following year.
“We were one of the largest wetland restoration companies in the world, by sheer number of plants,” Morris said. “We’ve bid on a lot (of other jobs) but we don’t like to travel. We like to sleep in our beds at night.”
He is still growing some plants for maintenance work on the project. But he is mostly back in the dry land nursery business now.
And so he spent this spring planting flowers for his son’s wedding, not diving to study more underwater plants. Only a few ponds are left at the nursery.
“We knew it would have a beginning and an ending,” he said.
