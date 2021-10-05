To vote, register this week

Warren County is reminding voters who haven’t yet registered that time is running short.
Friday, Oct. 8 is the deadline to register for this year’s general election, and Warren County Board of Elections offers various ways to get your name on the rolls.
Voter registration forms are available in the lobby of the Warren County Human Services Building, which is open to the public Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Human Services Building is located on the Warren County Municipal Center Campus at 1340 Route 9 in Queensbury. Parking is available in front of the building. Face masks are encouraged for those entering Municipal Center buildings.
Fill out the form in your car, deposit it in the locked drop box in the lobby, and you will be ready to vote on Nov. 2. (The drop box is emptied daily by Board of Elections staff, and is in a secure lobby monitored by Warren County security staff.)
If you choose to mail the registration form, it must be postmarked by Oct. 8.
In addition:
- New York offers online opportunities to register to vote at www.ny.gov/services/register-vote.
- For those whose address has changed since the last election, an address change form must be received by Warren County Board of Elections by Oct. 13 to be processed in time for the general election.
- Early voting begins Oct. 23 and runs through Oct. 31.
(See box for details on early voting.)
- Absentee ballot requests must be postmarked by Oct. 26.
For more information on ballot options this year, as well as other election-related topics, go to the Warren County Board of Elections website at or call 518-761-6459 or 518-761-6458.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.