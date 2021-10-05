To vote, register this week

Warren County is reminding voters who haven’t yet registered that time is running short.

Friday, Oct. 8 is the deadline to register for this year’s general election, and Warren County Board of Elections offers various ways to get your name on the rolls.

Voter registration forms are available in the lobby of the Warren County Human Services Building, which is open to the public Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Human Services Building is located on the Warren County Municipal Center Campus at 1340 Route 9 in Queensbury. Parking is available in front of the building. Face masks are encouraged for those entering Municipal Center buildings.

Fill out the form in your car, deposit it in the locked drop box in the lobby, and you will be ready to vote on Nov. 2. (The drop box is emptied daily by Board of Elections staff, and is in a secure lobby monitored by Warren County security staff.)

If you choose to mail the registration form, it must be postmarked by Oct. 8.

In addition: