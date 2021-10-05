 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
To vote, register this week
0 comments

To vote, register this week

{{featured_button_text}}

Warren County is reminding voters who haven’t yet registered that time is running short.

Friday, Oct. 8 is the deadline to register for this year’s general election, and Warren County Board of Elections offers various ways to get your name on the rolls.

Voter registration forms are available in the lobby of the Warren County Human Services Building, which is open to the public Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Human Services Building is located on the Warren County Municipal Center Campus at 1340 Route 9 in Queensbury. Parking is available in front of the building. Face masks are encouraged for those entering Municipal Center buildings.

Fill out the form in your car, deposit it in the locked drop box in the lobby, and you will be ready to vote on Nov. 2. (The drop box is emptied daily by Board of Elections staff, and is in a secure lobby monitored by Warren County security staff.)

If you choose to mail the registration form, it must be postmarked by Oct. 8.

In addition:

  • New York offers online opportunities to register to vote at www.ny.gov/services/register-vote.
  • For those whose address has changed since the last election, an address change form must be received by Warren County Board of Elections by Oct. 13 to be processed in time for the general election.
  • Early voting begins Oct. 23 and runs through Oct. 31.

(See box for details on early voting.)

  • Absentee ballot requests must be postmarked by Oct. 26.

For more information on ballot options this year, as well as other election-related topics, go to the Warren County Board of Elections website at or call 518-761-6459 or 518-761-6458.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

Early voting

Early voting in Warren County will be held in the Human Services Building at the county Municipal Center at the following times and dates:

* 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 23-24

* 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 25

* 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26

* 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 27

* 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 28-29

* 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 30-31

All voters registered in the county can vote early. No appointments are necessary. 

The county Board of Elections will be open until 7 p.m. Oct. 19 and Oct. 21 for registered voters who need to pick up absentee ballots.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia to make film history by shooting first movie in space

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ice Castles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News