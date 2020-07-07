To the readers

Kenneth Tingley Editor Ken Tingley is Editor of The Post-Star in Glens Falls, N.Y. and writes a regular blog called "The Front Page." He can be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. Follow Kenneth Tingley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Dear Readers,

I want to thank all of you who reached out to me over the past three months when I was on family leave. It was gratifying to know that so many of you were concerned about me and my family, and some even missed my column.

It has been a time of much soul-searching regarding the state of the newspaper industry and my place in it. I’ve been working in newsrooms professionally since May of 1979. The past 32 years have been spent here in Glens Falls, first as a sports editor for 11 years and the past 21 years as editor.

As I’ve said many times before, I cannot think of a better place to live and raise a family than Glens Falls. I’d like to think I am one of its biggest boosters. I have been so fortunate to have made a career here and that so many of you were a part of it. You’ve opened your homes and hearts to me over the years and allowed me to tell your stories. I hope I have done them justice.

I have been further blessed to have worked with some of the best community journalists ever. My relationships with colleagues such as Greg Brownell, Will Doolittle and Bob Condon cover decades. They are the backbone of the work we have done here and I’ve enjoyed the journey with them every step of the way.