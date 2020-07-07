To the readers

Dear Readers,
I want to thank all of you who reached out to me over the past three months when I was on family leave. It was gratifying to know that so many of you were concerned about me and my family, and some even missed my column.
It has been a time of much soul-searching regarding the state of the newspaper industry and my place in it. I’ve been working in newsrooms professionally since May of 1979. The past 32 years have been spent here in Glens Falls, first as a sports editor for 11 years and the past 21 years as editor.
As I’ve said many times before, I cannot think of a better place to live and raise a family than Glens Falls. I’d like to think I am one of its biggest boosters. I have been so fortunate to have made a career here and that so many of you were a part of it. You’ve opened your homes and hearts to me over the years and allowed me to tell your stories. I hope I have done them justice.
I have been further blessed to have worked with some of the best community journalists ever. My relationships with colleagues such as Greg Brownell, Will Doolittle and Bob Condon cover decades. They are the backbone of the work we have done here and I’ve enjoyed the journey with them every step of the way.
But being at home with my wife — and for a while my 24-year-old son as he finished up graduate school — has also been an awakening that it is time for the next part of my life to begin. There was a time when I thought I would never ever retire from the newspaper business, but it turns out that I still enjoy spending time with Gillian and Joseph, and maybe it’s time to put them first for a change.
I hope you understand.
I worry a lot about the newspaper industry, and the effect its struggles will have on maintaining a strong watchdog presence, not only in this community, but in small towns all across the country. I urge you all to continue to support the great journalism that takes place here every day at The Post-Star. Few of you will ever realize the dedication that goes into putting out a daily news product. Please, don’t take it for granted.
I will be retiring as the editor of The Post-Star in two weeks. My last day will be Friday, July 17.
I leave you proud of the work we have done on so many fronts and I hope that it has made a difference.
Ken Tingley
Editor
