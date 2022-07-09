To dissolve or not to dissolve: the village speaks

LAKE GEORGE — Even at lunchtime on a Wednesday, Canada Street and Beach Road are teeming with tourists searching for a bite to eat and a souvenir or just enjoying the view, but a walk down the back blocks, past where parking meters have been planted, village residents can be seen watering their gardens and walking their dogs.

The village of Lake George is known for its beautiful views and busy summer season that brings in millions of dollars of revenue. It has been said there is no other village like it in New York.

But this small village may soon see some changes beginning in the fall. On Sept. 13 taxpayers will vote on dissolving the village founded in 1903.

What is a dissolution?

In 2009, the state passed the “New N.Y. Government Reorganization and Citizen Empowerment Act,” which outlines the process of consolidation and dissolution.

The act allows for the consolidation and dissolution of towns, villages, fire districts, fire protection districts, fire alarm districts, special improvement districts or other improvement districts, library districts, and other districts created by law.

Since the bill passed in 2009, 22 villages in New York have dissolved.

Dissolution is the termination of a local government entity. The services it provides may end, or assumed by another local government entity that will provide them at the same or a different level.

In the case of Lake George, in a voter-initiated process, unlike a board-initiated process, the dissolution plan will not be developed until after the referendum on whether to dissolve passes.

Interim dissolution study

On May 18, a petition of 99 valid signatures was submitted to Debra McKinney, the village clerk, and accepted May 26. The LaBerge Group was then hired by the Village Board to conduct a study into the benefits and consequences of dissolving the village.

“This interim study is being developed to answer as many questions as possible and to provide unbiased assessments regarding potential post-dissolution conditions and key issues that voters may choose to consider while making their decision and casting their vote,” the LaBerge website states.

The study, however, is not required by law before a dissolution vote.

The group’s site says the board has chosen to undertake this process “to assist the citizens of the village of Lake George in making an informed decision when voting in the referendum.”

The LaBerge Group predicts the town would receive $500,000 from the state, if the dissolution occurred, 70% of which is required to be used to lower the town tax levy. LaBerge calculated $350,000 to be used to lower taxes and the remaining $150,000 can be used to further lower the tax levy or for town budgeted items, excluding the sewer district or other special districts.

Despite prior studies, the dissolution has never been put to a vote.

In 2016, the village of Salem dissolved into the town after an overwhelming vote by village residents. In Salem, tax bills decreased and the only notable change was the lack of village officials and government.

Village of Lake George Mayor Bob Blais said the revenue from parking meters has continued to lower tax rates over the decades since he has been in office. He also explained residents would see a charge for multiple districts on tax bills if the village dissolves, something they have not experienced in the past.

Public opinion

Glenda Howland was tending to her garden when approached about her stance on the dissolution vote.

“We just don’t know enough yet,” she said of her and her husband. “We just don’t have all the facts.”

Howland said they attended the first public meeting and have signed up for online updates to continue gathering information before forming an opinion.

She said she thinks the mayor has done a good job of presenting the information to the public.

“There are pros and cons to everything. It’s great they are doing these public meetings, because these are things the average citizen may not know,” Howland continued.

At the house diagonally across from the Howlands, a woman played with a young child in the front yard.

She had “no idea what the dissolution was.”

An older couple leaving a dentist office stated they were town residents so the vote “had nothing to do with them.”

Bill Cavaluzzo and his family occupy a house in the village during the summer months and parts of the winter. They were gathered out front talking and laughing in the midday sun.

Cavaluzzo said “two thumbs down” to the village dissolution. He said they were extremely satisfied with the services the village provides and the price at which they come.

He was unaware of the impending referendum and was eager to vote against dissolving into the town.

“There’s just no reason to,” Cavaluzzo said.

Two additional public meetings will be held before the vote in September, but have yet to be scheduled.

If the vote is passed, the Village Board must create a committee and set a meeting schedule within 30 days of the vote to approve a dissolution plan within 180 days. The dissolution plan must undergo one or more public hearings after committee approval within 35 to 90 days after it is proposed. The board then has 60 days to finalize and adopt the plan based on feedback from the hearings.