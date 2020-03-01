Tips on modern homesteading shared in Greenwich talk

GREENWICH — You don’t have to commit to a 19th-century way of life to be a homesteader, according to modern homesteader Sara Hanehan.
Hanehan runs Well Rooted Homestead in Saratoga, just west of Saratoga Springs. She discussed what makes a homestead and how to become a homesteader Saturday afternoon at the Greenwich Public Library, in the first of Hudson Crossing Park’s winter speaker series.
“I didn’t choose homesteading; it just sort of chose me,” Hanehan said.
She had no background in raising food or do-it-yourself skills. Her degree is in special education, and she taught for eight years.
Then Hanehan married a dairy farmer in Saratoga and they moved to a corner of the family farm.
“He wanted a garden,” Hanehan said. “That was the catalyst.”
The garden led to canning and preserving, a flock of chickens, raising beef cattle and developing other skills that helped the Hanehans and their three daughters become more self-sufficient.
Homesteading can start in any home, Hanehan said, whenever people decide to produce some of what they need themselves. There are many reasons to start — reducing one’s environmental impact, learning and preserving traditional skills, saving money — and a wide range of what homesteading can look like, she said.
Homesteading doesn’t necessarily mean spurning modern conveniences or comfort, Hanehan said. She likes shopping at Target and Amazon and learns from YouTube and the internet, as well as books and magazines. Because people no longer need traditional skills to survive, “I pick and choose what I want to learn, include in my home, and keep doing,” she said.
For example, Hanehan made and canned her own tomato sauce for several years. But it was a lot of work and she didn’t really like the taste, she said. Now she uses the time and effort to put up pickles, salsa and other foods she does like.
Some people homestead in a small way by seeking out locally produced food, Hanehan said. She had a farm stand for several years and started a community-supported agriculture business this year with 20 customers of her home-grown vegetables and eggs.
“People want fresh eggs and produce,” she said.
Hanehan advised new homesteaders to “learn one new skill and go from there. Pick one thing, and it will snowball.” For example, learning to make skin lotion for her daughter introduced her to making her own laundry detergent. However, learning takes time and frequently a good deal of trial and error.
“I’m still learning,” Hanehan said. “I’m not an expert at any of this.”
Successful homesteading depends on a network of friends, family, and community who encourage new ventures and will share their experiences, Hanehan said.
“It really shouldn’t be lonely,” she said. “It’s really about community. Don’t homestead out of fear — do it out of love.”