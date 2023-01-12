Tingley to speak at two senior centers

GLENS FALLS — Ken Tingley, the retired editor of The Post-Star, will be speaking at two local senior centers next week.

Tingley will be at the Glens Falls Senior Center at 380 Glen St. in Glens Falls on Jan. 17 at 1 p.m. and the Moreau Senior Center at 144 Main St. in South Glens Falls on Jan. 19 at 1 p.m.

Tingley is an award-winning columnist and journalist who was editor of The Post-Star from 1999 to 2020 and an author of two recent books.

The first, The Last American Editor, is a collection of 83 columns from his 30 years at The Post-Star. The second book, The Last American Newspaper, is a memoir of all the great work the reporters and editors did at the Glens Falls newspaper over the past two decades and the difference it made in the community.

Tingley continues to write a column three times a week at kentingley.substack.com

He will be signing books after each event.