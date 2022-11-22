Tingley to speak at Greenwich Lions Club's Holiday Night

GREENWICH — The public is welcome to attend the Greenwich Lions annual holiday guest night on Dec. 15.

The Lions Holiday Night will be held at the Greenwich Elks Lodge, Route 40 South.

Social hour begins at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m., followed by guest speaker Ken Tingley.

Tingley, the retired editor of the Glens Falls Post-Star, has written two recent books related to the local newspaper industry, "The Last American Newspaper" and "The Last American Editor."

For information about the dinner and to make reservations to attend, call President Craig Roods at 692-2613 or Secretary Sherwin Bowen 692-2123 or any Lions Club member.

Reservations must be made on or before Friday, Dec. 9.