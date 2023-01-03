Tingley to speak at AAUW luncheon on Jan. 14; public invited

QUEENSBURY — Ken Tingley, the retired editor of The Post-Star in Glens Falls, will be the luncheon speaker for the Adirondack chapter of the American Association of University Women on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Glens Falls Country Club. The public is invited.

Tingley is an award-winning columnist and journalist who was editor of The Post-Star from 1999 to 2020 and an author of two recent books. The first — "The Last American Editor" — is a collection of 83 columns from his 30 years at The Post-Star.

“Ken Tingley not only writes from the heart, but he writes about the hearts of others,” said author and columnist Terry Pluto. “He tells great stories for those who live in his unique part of the world. Buy his book. Put it on the table next to your bed. When you’ve had a hard day, open it up: You can turn almost to any page and feel your heart restored.”

The second book — "The Last American Newspaper" — is a memoir of all the great work the reporters and editors did at the Glens Falls newspaper over the past two decades and the difference it made in the community.

“'The Last American Newspaper' is a clarion call for citizens who are rightly concerned about who is going to do the kind of journalism needed in a democracy,” said former Post-Star Publisher David Stoeffler. “Tingley’s account is a microcosm of the triumphs and challenges experienced by community newspapers in hometowns across the U.S.A. Tingley’s writing is as clear as his message.”

Tingley was honored eight times nationally by the National Society of Newspaper Columnists and has approximately 75 state and national awards over his 40-year career in community newspapers.

To attend the lunch ($20), please RSVP to Connie Bosse at aauw@adirondackny@gmail.com before Jan. 11.

Tingley will be signing books after the event.

The author will also be speaking at the Kingsbury-Fort Edward Senior Center at 78 Oak St. in Hudson Falls on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 11 a.m.