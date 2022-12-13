Tingley to sign books at two locations Saturday

Former Post-Star editor Ken Tingley will be signing his books “The Last American Editor” and “The Last American Newspaper” at two different locations on Saturday.

Tingley will be at the Chapman Museum in Glens Falls from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. as part of its annual holiday open house (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). There will be free admission, holiday-themed crafts and a chance to see the DeLong House decorated for the holiday season.