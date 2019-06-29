BUFFALO — The National Society of Newspaper Columnists honored Post-Star Editor Ken Tingley for the ninth time Saturday night at the conclusion of their national convention in Buffalo.
Tingley was honored with a third-place award in the “General Interest — Print — Publications under 50,000” category for his two-column entry this year.
The column entry “Love you to the moon and back” was a story about a local mother dealing with the ongoing addiction of her daughter, while the second half of the entry chronicled a South Glens Falls’ couple and their grief after their 14-year-old son committed suicide.
The judges said this about Tingley’s winning entry:
“Kenneth Tingley employs clear interviewing finesse in his columns about parental pain. The quotes provide the perfect pace and emotional wallop in one column about a mother’s love for a daughter with an addiction and criminal record, and another about a husband and wife reeling in grief after a child’s suicide.”
Casey Blake of the Asheville, North Carolina Citizen Times was honored with first-place honors, Rini Jeffers of The Chronicle Telegram in Elyria, Ohio was second and Donato Pietrodangel of Tallahassee, Florida. Democrat earned an honorable mention.
“We continue to be very proud of the national and state recognition that Ken Tingley and The Post-Star continue to receive,” said Interim Publisher Brian Corcoran. “Ken tackled a very difficult and emotional topic with a deft touch and delivered extremely moving columns.”
The organization honored columnists in eight different online and print categories.
In the over 50,000 general interest circulation category, Dave Lieber of The Dallas Morning News won top honors while Maria Panaritis of the Philadelphia Inquirer was second, Tony Norman of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette third and Mary Mitchell of the Chicago Sun-Times was an honorable mention.
Tingley has been honored by NSNC in nine of the past 11 years for his general interest column writing, including a first-place award in 2016.
