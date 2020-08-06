Timber rattlesnake shakes up vacationers in Hague

HAGUE — Some vacationers met one of the area's year-round residents over the weekend.

According to a news release issued by the DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officers, they were called Sunday to a residence in Hague for a report of a trapped timber rattlesnake.

Upon arriving at the home, ECO LaPoint located the snake outside and trapped it under a tote. He proceeded to use snake tongs along with a cloth bag and bucket to safely secure the rattlesnake and removed it from the premises.

ECO LaPoint transported the rattlesnake to DEC’s Green Island maintenance facility where it was temporarily held until it could be released to a suitable location, according to a news release.

Timber rattlesnakes are a threatened species in New York and are routinely found in Tongue Mountain Range and deciduous forests in rugged terrain.

The snakes typically measure from 3 to 4.5 feet or more in length and it is the largest venomous snake in the state.

