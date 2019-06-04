LAKE GEORGE — Tiki Tours is floating into this summer season with a new, bigger boat.
Gregory Teresi, partner of the business, said plans to build a Tiki pontoon boat fell through, but in its stead is a 24-foot by 14-foot Tiki-style bar (bring your own drinks) that cruises between about 5 mph and 7 mph out of the Lake George Beach Club.
Teresi said the pontoon boat would have been faster, "but our business isn't about speed. It's about relaxation and safety."
Originally, Teresi had come before the Lake George Park Commission in February with plans for the pontoon boat. He's already sold his business' smaller floating Tiki bars to an operation in Michigan.
The pontoon boat had needed U.S. Coast Guard approval, in order for Tiki Tours to operate the boat anywhere in the U.S. during the off-season for Lake George, Teresi said. The company that makes the pontoon boat, however, said it couldn't get Tiki Tours a boat until July or August.
Teresi found this new vessel was already used in Ocean City, Maryland, already inspected by the U.S. Coast Guard, with a capacity for 12 people. It was available much sooner, so Tiki Tours took the leap.
The boat won't be holding any kayaks or paddleboards, which was also part of Tiki Tours' original plan. The boat goes too slow, Teresi said, so they cannot make it out to the bays where they were planning to let visitors recreate.
"It will be a similar route to the boats last year, up to about Tea Island, not tremendously further," Teresi said.
It is bigger than the original floating bars, and Teresi is working to install a bathroom on board.
Typically, charters last an hour, but Teresi said his business may be able to accommodate special requests. The boat will be available 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. The boat will be out later for firework nights in the village. Tiki Tours is encouraging people to book ahead of time, and is charging an additional $10 fee without a reservation.
To learn more, go to thetikitours.com.
