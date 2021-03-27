Tiki Tours adding second vessel

LAKE GEORGE — Following a successful season last year, Tiki Tours will be adding a second vessel to its fleet.
The Lake George Park Commission this past week approved plans for the tour boat operator to add a second vessel to its fleet, which is docked at the Lake George Beach Club at 3 Montclam St., just south of Shepard Park in the village.
Greg Teresi, the owner of Tiki Tours, said he is looking to build on what he called a “very successful year” in 2020.
“Last year we had a very successful year, even with COVID. It was actually even busier than we’ve ever seen before,” he said.
Tour boat operators throughout the Lake George region experienced similar success, as people in search of ways to safely enjoy the outdoors after enduring a monthslong shutdown last spring turned to boating.
Operators throughout the Lake George basin were booked weeks in advance, and the Park Commission inspected a record number of vessels as part of its annual boat inspection program, which aims to keep invasive species from entering the lake.
Tereis, who has operated Tiki Tours since 2017, said the new vessel will be identical to his current tour boat and will be able to accommodate up to 16 passengers plus two crew members, including the captain.
He said, however, that he is only looking to book parties of 12 in order to reduce the number of crew members needed to operate each tour.
“Most of our captains would prefer not having a crew of 16, or passengers of 16,” Tereis said.
Tiki Tours operates 75-minute charters from the southern basin up to Plum Point, though longer tours can be arranged in advance. The company has ventured as far north as Northwest Bay in Bolton in the past.
The company provides guests with coolers, cups and ice, and passengers can bring their own drinks to enjoy while on board. A Bluetooth speaker is also provided.
Tiki Tours is expected to begin operating again in May and run through October.
Those interested in booking a charter can do so via the company’s website: thetikitours.com.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.