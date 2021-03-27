Tiki Tours adding second vessel

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tereis, who has operated Tiki Tours since 2017, said the new vessel will be identical to his current tour boat and will be able to accommodate up to 16 passengers plus two crew members, including the captain.

He said, however, that he is only looking to book parties of 12 in order to reduce the number of crew members needed to operate each tour.

“Most of our captains would prefer not having a crew of 16, or passengers of 16,” Tereis said.

Tiki Tours operates 75-minute charters from the southern basin up to Plum Point, though longer tours can be arranged in advance. The company has ventured as far north as Northwest Bay in Bolton in the past.

The company provides guests with coolers, cups and ice, and passengers can bring their own drinks to enjoy while on board. A Bluetooth speaker is also provided.

Tiki Tours is expected to begin operating again in May and run through October.

Those interested in booking a charter can do so via the company’s website: thetikitours.com.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.