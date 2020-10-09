'Tiger King' star to be extradited following arrest

FORT EDWARD — Timothy Lee Stark, an exotic animal collector seen on the popular Netflix documentary series “Tiger King,” will be extradited to Indiana after he was arrested Thursday in Granville as a fugitive from justice.

Stark, 55, waived his right to an extradition hearing Friday during a brief appearance in Washington County Court, where he was represented by a public defender. An extradition hearing would have allowed Stark to dispute the circumstances of his arrest in New York before being returned to Indiana to face charges.

“I want to go home,” he told the judge.

Stark is wanted by the Clark County Sheriff’s Department in Indiana for multiple charges, including felony intimidation and misdemeanor battery. He has yet to face trial for those charges.

Officers from Clark County have until Nov. 6 to retrieve Stark. Until then, he will remain in Washington County Jail.

Stark waived his right to an extradition hearing the same day another exotic animal collector featured on “Tiger King” was indicted on animal cruelty and wildlife trafficking charges in Virginia.