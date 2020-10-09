'Tiger King' star to be extradited following arrest

FORT EDWARD — Timothy Lee Stark, an exotic animal collector seen on the popular Netflix documentary series “Tiger King,” will be extradited to Indiana after he was arrested Thursday in Granville as a fugitive from justice.
Stark, 55, waived his right to an extradition hearing Friday during a brief appearance in Washington County Court, where he was represented by a public defender. An extradition hearing would have allowed Stark to dispute the circumstances of his arrest in New York before being returned to Indiana to face charges.
“I want to go home,” he told the judge.
Stark is wanted by the Clark County Sheriff’s Department in Indiana for multiple charges, including felony intimidation and misdemeanor battery. He has yet to face trial for those charges.
Officers from Clark County have until Nov. 6 to retrieve Stark. Until then, he will remain in Washington County Jail.
Stark waived his right to an extradition hearing the same day another exotic animal collector featured on “Tiger King” was indicted on animal cruelty and wildlife trafficking charges in Virginia.
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, the owner of Myrtle Beach Safari in South Carolina, allegedly trafficked lion cubs between his South Carolina establishment and a roadside zoo he owns in Virginia, according to the Associated Press.
Antle also faces several misdemeanor charges of violating the federal Endangered Species Act. Two of his daughters were indicted for violating the same federal law as well.
Support Local Journalism
A man featured on the Netflix documentary “Tiger King” was arrested in Washington County as a fugitive from justice.
Stark, meanwhile, was arrested early Thursday morning by Granville police after a concerned citizen contacted state police in Granville with a tip that Lee was staying at the Granville Station House Bed & Breakfast.
The concerned citizen told police that Stark was showing people at the bed and breakfast photos of animals from his animal sanctuary in Charlestown, Indiana. The person realized Stark had a warrant out for his arrest and contacted Indiana law enforcement and was told to contact state police.
Stark, the founder of an organization called Wildlife in Need, had his license pulled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in June for failing to adequately care for this animals.
He is accused of hiding animals from authorities who received a court order to remove the animals from his roadside zoo last month, according to the Courier Journal of Louisville, Kentucky.
Stark also allegedly grabbed and threatened a law enforcement official inspecting his property. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Sept. 16.
Granville Sgt. Ryan Pedone told The Post-Star on Thursday that Lee was arrested without incident.
“Tiger King” tells the story of Joe Exotic, the owner of G.W. Zoo in Oklahoma.
Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was sentenced to 22 years in prison earlier this year for his role in a murder-for-hire plot, killing five tigers, selling baby lemurs and falsifying documents to say they were donated.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.