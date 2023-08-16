Deli gets go ahead for gas canopy

Cameron’s Deli on Dix Avenue in Queensbury hopes to expand to include a convenience store and gas station. The proposed expansion will be 1,818 sq. ft. convenience store addition that will be attached to Cameron’s Deli, as well as a 12-seat patio area and a gas canopy with 6 fuel pumps.

The owners brought the project before the Queensbury Planning Board at the Aug. 15 meeting.

“It’s an ambitious project,” Board Vice Chairman David Deeb said.

In the proposed site plan, the gas station is setback 56.9 ft. from Dix Ave. At that distance, it is closer than the town code’s requirement of 75 ft. For the project to move forward, Cameron’s Deli owner Ibrahim Jamal had to get approval for his gas station canopy setback.

“We’ve tried to maximize the green space in the rear and include additional parking,” project manager Caryn Mlodzianowski of Bohler Engineering said.

“I think it’s a nice project at face value,” Planning Board Secretary Michael Dixon said.

Members of the Planning Board found no issue with the current setback of 56.9 feet.

“The facility as it stands certainly seems to be attractive and well-maintained,” Chairman Stephen Traver said.

The expansion construction is estimated to last a year and cost about $800,000, according to the site plan documents.

The Planning Board approved the site plan and gave a positive recommendation to the zoning board of appeals for the setback variance. The project moves forward if the ZBA approves.

Tidal Wave Car Wash rolls back

The Queensbury Planning Board temporarily stalled the construction of a Tidal Wave Auto Spa due to traffic and potential lighting concerns. If approved, the proposed 3,910 square foot car wash would replace Uno Pizzeria on Route 9 across from Walmart. The Uno Pizzeria will be demolished. The board discussed the plan at their meeting, Tuesday Aug. 15.

Planning Board Vice-Chairman David Deeb was concerned about the length of the queue to enter the car wash tunnel.

The proposed queue can handle up to 22 cars at a time, according to Caryn Mlodzianowski, a project engineer from Bohler Engineering. She represented the applicant to the planning board.

However, Deeb noted that he has seen at least 30 cars lined up at Hoffman’s Car Wash on Quaker Road. The concern being that if the Tidal Wave’s queue was overwhelmed, cars could spill out onto Route 9.

Mlodzianowski countered that they were not expecting more than 20 cars, even at peak times.

Glass walls on the building were a concern to board member Bradley Magowan because the lights inside could cause a traffic distraction on Route 9.

“What kind of light show is going on inside the car wash?” Magowan asked. “I know this is a big thing, kids like it, some adults like going through it, too.”

Mlodzianowski said she would check on the type of lights, adding, “We’re pretty far back from the road.”

Several of the board members agreed that there wouldn’t be much visibility from the road and that a potential lighting distraction could be a non-issue.

“Just a concern, the lights get awfully bright in there. I don’t want it to look like a discotheque,” Magowan said.

“If the lights are green, red, or yellow, there’s potential for a distraction,” Secretary Michael Dixon added.

Mlodzianowski agreed to put together a lighting plan and to see if glass would be a good option for the walls, or if they should use material that was more opaque to obscure any lights inside the car wash.

Aside from the automated car wash facility, the site will also include a 2,728 sq. ft. vacuum canopy with 12 vacuum spaces.

According to site plan documents, Tidal Wave Auto Spa has over 100 locations, mainly in the southeast. Tidal Wave wants to expand into the Northeast and currently has three projects under construction in Niagara Falls, Auburn, and New Hartford.

The Queensbury Planning Board voted to table the discussion until next Tuesday’s meeting on Aug. 22.