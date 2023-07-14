Since January, when the Ticonderoga received word of the $10 million New York State Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant, the town has formed a local planning committee which is collecting proposals from community members for how the money should be distributed.

Supervisor Mark Wright said any organization or group may submit a project to the committee so long they fill out an official application and apply by July 24.

“There’s certain guidelines that the state has that they’re going to want to see, you’re not just going to give $10 million away to somebody because they want to do something,” Wright said with a laugh. “It’s got to make a difference to the community and in the downtown area.”

Projects will be grouped into three categories: private business or entity, nonprofit, and municipal. The committee will review proposals and present recommendations to the state.

Wright said he expects the state to start approving projects as early as January, and work could begin in early 2024, depending on the scope of the project.

Projects are limited to the core downtown district, which Wright described as the block-wide area along Montcalm Street from Bicentennial Park to Moses Circle.

While submissions are open to any property owner in that area, Wright cautioned that any approved project would need to be paid for out-of-pocket before being reimbursed through the state grant upon completion.

“So a lot of the businesses will have to get bridge loans or some other kind of loans, same thing would apply to a private entity,” he said. “The town will probably be putting out a bond issue to pay for (any municipal project) until it got paid back.”

Wright explained that the money used to improve the town’s offerings is really being spent to encourage economic growth throughout the state.

“A lot of our projects are meant to feed out to the region,” he said. “We want people from surrounding communities to be able to come in here and get services or products that they haven’t been able to get before. That obviously feeds the tax base for the entire county and for the entire state.”

