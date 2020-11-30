 Skip to main content
Ticonderoga woman killed in car-pedestrian accident
TICONDEROGA — A Ticonderoga woman was killed on Nov. 24 after she was struck by a car while crossing Route 9N.

The crash happened at about 1:30 p.m.

Police said Heidi Lapann, 51, was crossing the highway when she was struck by a 2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara sport utility vehicle driven by 64-year-old Ticonderoga resident Margaret Olcott, according to a news release.

Lapann was pronounced dead at the scene by Essex County Coroner Kellie Valentine.

Police Chief Adam Hurlbert said the accident is still under investigation.

Olcott remained at the scene after the crash and was cooperative with investigators, police said.

The New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit assisted with processing the scene.

An autopsy was conducted at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh. Hurlbert said he had not yet reviewed the results.

