ELIZABETHTOWN — A woman from Ticonderoga was charged with a felony Monday for allegedly filing a false document with an unspecified agency, records show.

Jennifer E. Mattison, 52, was charged with offering a false instrument for filing after an investigation by State Police, the agency's public information website showed.

Mattison was released pending prosecution in Elizabethtown Town Court.

