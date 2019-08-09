ELIZABETHTOWN — A Ticonderoga woman faces eight felony charges for allegedly defrauding public assistance in Essex County, records show.
Desiree A. Jordan, 34, was charged with one felony count of welfare fraud and seven charges of offering a false instrument for filing, according to the State Police public information website.
The charges allege she provided false information to illegally receive more than $3,000 in public assistance payments.
Jordan was released pending prosecution in Elizabethtown Town Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.