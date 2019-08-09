{{featured_button_text}}

ELIZABETHTOWN — A Ticonderoga woman faces eight felony charges for allegedly defrauding public assistance in Essex County, records show.

Desiree A. Jordan, 34, was charged with one felony count of welfare fraud and seven charges of offering a false instrument for filing, according to the State Police public information website.

The charges allege she provided false information to illegally receive more than $3,000 in public assistance payments.

Jordan was released pending prosecution in Elizabethtown Town Court.

