Ticonderoga supervisor hopes $10 million DRI grant will spark 'some new life'

TICONDEROGA — The town of Ticonderoga was presented $10 million by Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez to revitalize its downtown economy on Monday.

The New York State's Downtown Revitalization Initiative awarded the town of almost 4,800 people with the funds to help Ticonderoga's downtown neighborhoods through redevelopment, stimulating job creation and increasing economic and housing diversity.

New York state officials, in a news release, said the $10 million DRI awards are given to each of the state’s 10 economic development regions to make for a total state commitment of $100 million in funding.

Town Supervisor Mark Wright said the town is grateful for the funds from the state, and approximate estimations of funding needed for projects are already completed. He said town residents have had their voices heard since the beginning of the application process.

"Part of application process was identifying projects down to approximate estimation of cost and funding. The projects can be anywhere from building use and improvement of things like the ice rink and street skate," Wright said. "In the coming weeks we will be contacted by the state about further proceedings. The public plays a big part in prioritization of projects and was heavily involved in process of applying. We held a couple of meetings to give the public the chance to weigh in what they want to see happen first."

Gov. Kathy Hochul said the DRI is key to transforming towns across the state into sustainable, affordable and walkable communities where residents and visitors can thrive.

“The infusion of $10 million into Ticonderoga will enhance its natural beauty, revitalize local businesses, highlight its rich history, and ensure it is a community resilient to the challenges the future holds,” she said.

Wright added that one of his primary goals when he was elected town supervisor was economic development.

"It's an incredible opportunity for the area. A primary goal I had when I was elected was generating economic development. We've been nickel and diming recently and some of these projects would have taken decades to do. We are combating decades of decline in economic development and we hope this will give us the chance to see some new life," he said.

State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, in a Monday news release, said that this is a great opportunity for growth in Ticonderoga.

"Ticonderoga continues to grow and develop its downtown,” Stec stated. “The $10 million from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative will further these efforts and ensure Ticonderoga remains a hub of economic and recreational activities for Adirondack Park residents and visitors alike for years to come.”

The state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative has directed state economic development funds to city downtowns for the past six years, including $10 million for Glens Falls.