TICONDEROGA — The school board will meet again Wednesday to discuss what to do since the district’s proposed $22.42 million budget was defeated at the polls last week.
That budget would have increased the tax levy by $1.16 million, or 9.6%, to $12.77 million, which exceeded the district’s 4.6% cap.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the elementary middle school auditorium.
Because the budget was over the cap, it required a super majority of 60 percent of voters to pass. It received only 43 percent.
The board met last Thursday to discuss options. Those include proposing the same budget or a revised budget for a June 18 revote or adopting a contingency budget, which would not increase the tax levy at all from the current year. If the budget fails again at the polls next month, a contingency budget automatically would be adopted.
Superintendent John McDonald said in an email that no decisions were made at the first meeting, but health insurance costs, which went up 15 percent, were discussed and members of the public expressed concerns about extracurricular activities being cut.
Among the items being considered for cuts are seven teaching positions, a teaching assistant, cleaner and sports activities.
