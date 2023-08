CHESTER — A Ticonderoga man was killed on Saturday in a motorcycle crash.

State police responded to the intersection of Route 9 and Route 8 near Landon Hill Road just after 3 p.m. for a report of car and motorcycle colliding.

Police said the motorcyclist, 44-year-old James L. Bullock, had severe injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

The investigation in the crash is ongoing and police have no additional information at this time.