THURMAN — A 42-year-old Ticonderoga man was arrested Tuesday for alleged sex assaults of a 15-year-old girl, police said.

Rodney L. Garvin was charged with felony counts of third-degree rape and third-degree criminal sexual act and misdemeanor sexual abuse, forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child, according to State Police.

He is alleged to have had sex with the girl in Thurman, and police said allegations of illegal sexual contact in Ticonderoga may lead to additional charges in Essex County.

Garvin is acquainted with the child, and is not accused of physically forcing her to have sex. But under state law, she was too young to legally consent, as the state's age of consent is 17.

He was arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail for lack of bail.