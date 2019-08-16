{{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A 58-year-old Ticonderoga man died Thursday night in a one-vehicle crash on state Route 9N, State Police said. 

Anthony C. Armstrong was pronounced dead at the scene by Essex County Coroner Kellie King following the 8:46 p.m. accident, police said.

An autopsy is planned.

Police said Armstrong was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado south on Route 9N when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle went off the west shoulder of the highway.

The vehicle hit the guide rails and then went into a ditch, overturning, police said.

The Crown Point Fire Department and Lamoille EMS responded to the crash scene.

