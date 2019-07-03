TICONDEROGA — A Ticonderoga man has been charged with first-degree assault for allegedly stabbing another man in the chest during a brawl one night last week, police said.
Christopher M. Jalonack, 31, was arrested Monday, after a six-day search that ensued after he fled the Champlain Avenue apartment where a man was stabbed in the chest, according to Ticonderoga Police.
The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont, and treated. He has since been released.
Police said Jalonack and the victim were acquainted, and the incident happened in the early morning hours of June 26.
Jalonack was charged with first-degree assault, a felony, and misdemeanor resisting arrest, arraigned and sent to Essex County Jail without bail.
He has a lengthy history of arrests on violent charges, including a first-degree assault arrest last July for allegedly beating a man with a baseball bat, a 2016 arrest for threatening a woman with a pellet gun and a 2009 arrest for injuring a 70-year-old woman, prior media reports show.
He also has felony convictions for criminal mischief and criminal sale of a controlled substance, for which he went to state prison in 2010 for a five-year sentence.
